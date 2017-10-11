2018 Belfast Tattoo dates announced

One of Ulster’s biggest events is taking on a new international flavour - quite literally.

The Belfast Tattoo will be coming to the SSE Arena next autumn under a brand new name - the Belfast International Tattoo 2018.

The shows will take place on Friday September 7 and Saturday 8, 2018, at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Organisers say they decided to change the name of the tour to reflect their “ever growing International status throughout Europe, America and even into South Africa and Australia.”

A spokesperson said: “As usual we focus the show around our Belfast International Tattoo Massed Pipe Band, which this year will include, amongst others: The Pipes and Drums of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, The South African Irish Regiment Pipes and Drums, The Belfast International Tattoo Pipe Band, with more to be announced.”

Other bands to perform include Millar Memorial Flute Band from Belfast, Imperial Corps of Drums from Liverpool, and Lucerne Marching Band from Lucerne, Switzerland.

There will also be a great line-up of entertainment in the form of The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Highland Dancers, and The Flying Grandpas - a group of 13 police officers from the Hamburg Police Department who travel the world in their spare time performing gymnastics and trampolining.

To book tickets to next year’s event, call the 02890 319319 or log onto www.belfastinternationaltattoo.com.

You can also contact the SSE Arena Box Office on 028 9073 9074, or visit www.ssearenabelfast.com Alternatively, call Ticketmaster on 0844 2774455 or click on www.ticketmaster.ie