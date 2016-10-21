A re-visiting of Shakespeare’s play of magic and illusion

Hag-Seed is the fourth novel forming the Hogarth Shakespeare series, including Anne Tyler’s retelling of The Taming Of The Shrew and Jeanette Winterson’s The Winter’s Tale.

Atwood’s take on The Tempest is intense and extravagant, charting the journey of an expelled artistic director of a theatre company as he tries to come to terms with haunting memories of the loss of his beloved daughter.

Twelve years after living in solitude, after an illustrious career, Felix stumbles upon the opportunity to teach theatre at Fletcher Correctional as part of the centre’s literacy programme.

To begin with, the inmates aren’t so sold on Shakespeare, but after some gentle persuasion, they fall in love with Felix’s Tempest, which he has always dreamed of putting on.

He intends to turn the tables and seek revenge on the society that so brutally ousted him.

Atwood beautifully reimagines Shakespeare’s The Tempest as Felix’s personal and professional stories so aptly mirror the plot of the mystical and magical play.

She writes with gusto and brilliance, making her the dream author to be part of the Shakespeare series.

Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood is published in hardback by Hogarth, priced £16.99 (ebook £9.99).