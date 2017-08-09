Adelle’s in the frame for top spectacle wearer prize

A teacher and broadcaster from Randalstown has been shortlisted in the national Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition.

Having been selected from hundreds of entries across Northern Ireland, Adelle McCann, is now one step closer to not only winning the coveted Spectacle Wearer of the Year title, but also a £10,000 cash prize.

Adelle, who teaches BTEC Media Production at the Northern Regional College in Ballymena and is a part-time presenter on Q Radio, has been selected as a finalist in the 45-59 age category. Her entry will now compete against submissions from throughout the UK. If she wins her category she will enjoy a VIP makeover and a chance to claim the overall title and main prize at a star-studded awards ceremony in London on October 10.

Congratulating Adelle, Valerie Penney, Specsavers store director, Ballymena, said: “We are delighted that one of our customers has been selected in the first round. This is a hugely popular competition and for Adelle to have made the shortlist is fantastic. She’s a super ambassador for specs wearers and we wish her well as she goes into the next stage.”

To mark her success Valerie presented Adelle with a £150 Specsavers voucher, champagne and a certificate.

“I’m really pleased to have got this far,” said Adelle.

“I only entered the competition because a friend was giving it a go and I thought it would be fun. The overall prizes are amazing but I’m looking forward to buying some new frames with the voucher I’ve already won. I was also delighted to hear that my entry has contributed to the charity, Kidscape, which is an added bonus.”

For each entry submitted Specsavers contributes £1 to the anti-bullying charity, Kidscape. The money raised helps to support the charity in providing training, support and advice for children, parents, schools, and those who may be affected by cases of bullying and abuse in the UK. The competition has raised more than £400,000 for Kidscape over the past six years.