Catherine to have head shaved LIVE on Facebook

A lecturer in hairdressing at North West Regional College at Strand Road will completely shave the head of one of her closest friends, live on Facebook, in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research.

Lecturer Deborah McDaid and her friend Catherine McCann are both part of the Cancercrushers team supporting the Legenderry Relay for Life event on the weekend of June 24/25.

On May 11, at the college’s Foyle Building on Strand Road they will host a coffee morning where local people can drop in and offer their support. Ladies can also avail of a blow dry for a donation.

The highlight of the day will be when Catherine has her entire head shaved.

“I’ve always wanted to have my head shaved for charity since my Dad Liam died from cancer,” said Catherine.

“He lived with us for two years before he died and after he passed away I kept saying I would do it.”

Catherine said that everyone has been really supportive about the event – which will be available to watch live on NWRC’s facebook page

“At the end of the day, it’s only hair and it will grow back,” she added. ““People who have cancer often don’t have a choice about losing their hair, that is taken away from them.”

Hairdressing lecturer Deborah McDaid encouraged as many people as possible to come along and support the event.

She commented: “I’d like to thank Catherine for being so brave in coming forward to do this. This will be a vital fundraiser as part of Cancercrushing fundraising campaign.”

The Legenderry Committee for Cancer Research UK will host the City’s first ever Relay For Life event on 24/25 June 2017 at St Columb’s Park Sports Track.

This event will be 24 hours of fun, family and fundraising and will be the only one of its kind in the North West.

The day will culminate with the Candle of Hope Ceremony which really brings home the true meaning of Relay For Life.”

Everyone is welcome to drop in to NWRC’s Foyle Building on Thursday May 11, to support the ‘Brave the Shave’ event – beginning at 9 a.m.

You can watch the event live on NWRC’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mynwrc/