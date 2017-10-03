Celebrate ‘Squirreltober’ in the Glens

Red Squirrels have a National Red Squirrel week but the Glens Red Squirrel Group think a week is too short to tell the full story of their ‘Reds’ and have decided to make a month of it with ‘Squirreltober’.

They want everyone to join the GRSG for a whole month, to find out more about Red Squirrels in the Glens and have organised walks, talks, and storytelling and will be opening a Hide at set times.

The events include: Cregagh Wood Hide, Glendun, opening. 8:30am -10am on October 7, and October 14, and October 28; Cregagh Wood walk and Hide visit on October 14. Meeting at St.Patrick’s Church car park 11am; Cushendall Library. Red Squirrel talk, on October 17, from 6:30pm-7:30pm; Ballycastle Forest Walk on October 21 - Meeting at forest carpark at the bottom of Fairhill St. at 11am in partnership with The Ghosts in the Glens Festival; Squirrel information table with Storywalk at Glenariff Forest on October 22, as part of The Ghosts in the Glens Festival -Meet at Laragh Lodge at 11am; and

29th October, Glenarm Forest Walk on October 29 - Meet at the main entrance car park, 11am.