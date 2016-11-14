Chance to play golf course with Darren Clarke is up for auction

Fancy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you and two friends to play Royal Portrush Golf Course with one of the most decorated and loved golfers Northern Ireland has ever produced?

The chance to do just that is up for auction at a fundraising dinner next Saturday night where you can purchase this one off opportunity to test your golfing skills alongside the current Ryder Cup Captain, Darren Clarke ‘‘It’s a brilliant opportunity for any keen golfer,’’ says Gerry McAfee, the auctioneer on the evening, ‘‘and of course a great fundraiser for Dalriada School.’’

Because of the expected popularity, bidding for the lot has already opened and anyone interesting in bidding can do so by telephoning auctioneer Gerry McAfee on 07860 474956.

Can you think of a better Christmas or birthday present for any golfing enthusiast?