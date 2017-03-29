Come Dine With Me is coming to Belfast - and looking for contestants

The popular Channel Four TV series Come Dine With Me is coming to Belfast and the surrounding areas to film from May 29 to June 2 of this year.

The cult show, which sees five complete strangers take turns hosting what they consider to be the ultimate dinner party, made the announcement that they are looking for Belfast contestants with a passion for cooking who would ‘love to demonstrate their skills’ in a post on social media this week.

Over five days of filming the guests must give each other marks out of 10, and at the end of the competition the host with the most points wins a cash prize of £1,000.

Naturally, there’s no end to what contestants will do in their quest to win - resulting in some pretty amusing guilty-pleasure entertainment.

Interested applicants in Northern Ireland are asked to email the show’s producers as soon as possible with their name, address, age and contact details to cdwm@shiver.tv. Alternatively call 0871 244 4142 for more information.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over.