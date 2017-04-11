County Down restaurant open for less than a year wins Best in Ulster

The Bull & Ram which has been open for less than a year has won the coveted Good Eating Awards, Best Restaurant Ulster 2017 last night in Dublin.

Following on from another win earlier this month with the Irish Restaurant Awards for Best Newcomer in Co Down, Chef and owner Kelan McMichael said: “It’s been an unbelievable couple of months with these two amazing wins.

The unique interior is steeped in history. Credit: Bull & Ram

“The Bull & Ram team are proud to have won these two prestigious awards in recognition for the consistently amazingly good food and service we offer our customers.

Our key to success is down to having a brilliant team which includes passionate and well trained staff. We are also privileged to have some of the very best local produce to work with in Northern Ireland.

“A special thanks goes to Peter Hannan from Hannan Meats and Gallopers Ales, East Coast Seafood, Ardglass, Shortcross Gin, Drew Vegetables from Crossgar, Finobroughe Venison, Young Buck Cheese who have all been instrumental to our great success.”

The Bull & Ram opened it’s doors in just June last year in a beautifully restored old butchers shop in Ballynahinch and the restaurant has gone on to win numerous awards - including three Yes Chef Awards in October last year for Best Newcomer, Best Casual Dining in Ulster and Best Casual Dining in Ireland.

With a lengthy list of equally mouth-watering options, youll struggle to choose between the likes of the 40 day aged sirloin (300g), to the 28 day sirloin (300g), which all come with a choice of side and sauce (Credit: Bull & Ram)

The team at the Bull & Ram have also been shortlisted for three Institute of Hospitality Awards and will hear further about these on the May 5 in Belfast.

They are also up for the Best Newcomer All Ireland Award for the Irish Restaurant Awards which will be announced in Dublin on the May 8.

The awards have come just days after we brought you the news that Bull & Ram plans to expand into Belfast.

Addressing mounting speculation that his talented team are set to open their doors in the city, Kelan told the Belfast News Letter exclusively: “We are very keen to grow and open a Bull & Ram in Belfast - so watch this space!”