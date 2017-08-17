Day of Prayer at Nutts Corner

A prayer event will be held at Nutts Corner Market Area to pray for the healing of the island of Ireland on September 9 from 1-4pm.
The day has been organised for all who believe that there is a need for healing, renewal and reconciliation.
A large turnout is expected on the day for which no tickets are required and to which everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information visit www.healingtheland.co.uk
