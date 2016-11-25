Dromore Church of Ireland Dean faces new challenges

Newtownards man the Rev Geoff Wilson is the new rector and Dean of Dromore Church of Ireland Cathedral in Co Down.

The Dean was instituted as rector by Bishop Harold Miller and installed as Dean by the Dromore Chancellor Canon Robert Howard.

Dean Wilson spent most of his spiritually formative years in the Mullavilly parish near Tandragee in Co Armagh. After 17 years in the civil service, he was ordained in 2004 and was appointed Bishop’s curate of the border Swanlinbar group of parishes in Co Cavan.

Two years later, he was appointed rector with additional responsibility for the nearby Kildallon group of parishes in Kilmore diocese and, in 2009, became rector of the expansive Shankill Parish in Lurgan, with a large urban congregation in North Armagh.

“I am excited as this new chapter begins to unfold. I thank God for his faithfulness in my Christian life, but particularly for the blessing of my time in Shankill parish.

“As we embrace God’s will for our lives in this next season of ministry, I look forward to forging new friendships, exercising a deeper, more consistent pastoral ministry, being a faithful teacher and preacher,” said Dean Wilson.