Euro millions jackpot winners make contact about collecting 88million Euro prize

The winners of an 88 million euro (£75 million) EuroMillions jackpot have made contact about collecting their prize.

Wiith rumour and speculation that a syndicate scooped the massive prize, lottery chiefs confirmed more than one person was behind the winning ticket.

"The National Lottery can confirm that the ticket holders have been in touch to make arrangements to collect their prize money," they said.

They have not decided if they will go public or when the prize will be collected.

Lottery chiefs will confirm in the coming days where the ticket was bought, as speculation on social media centred on a group of workers in Cork.

It will be about a week before the winners can get their hands on the prize, as the eight other countries where the game is played have to transfer the funds.

Dermot Griffin, chief executive of the National Lottery in Ireland, said the winner should sign their ticket and also said it can be kept safe in the lottery headquarters.

"The first thing they can do is sign the back of the ticket. They can deposit the ticket with our offices," he told RTE's Morning Ireland.

"It will be next week before they get the money, but if they go to their bank manager they'd be in line for a loan."

Ireland has a good record of EuroMillions jackpot winners.

The country's biggest winner was Dolores McNamara, who scooped 115 million euro (£98 million) in 2005, while other cheques have been written in recent years for 94 million euro (£80 million) for someone who bought a ticket in north Dublin, 87 million (£74 million) for a syndicate for a ticket bought in Ballybrack, Dublin, and a group of friends who won 66 million euro (£56.2 million).