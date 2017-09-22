Fast & Furious Live crash lands into the SSE Arena

It’s been several years in the making and it’s finally here - a two hour show featuring extraordinary stunts and special effects that will delight and thrill petrol heads across the Province.

Fast and Furious Live will race into Belfast next spring, crash landing at the SSE Arena with a bang, and tickets go on sale next week.

The show, set to take place from Friday May 4, 2018 - Sunday May 6, will recreate the most awe-inspiring moments from the movies along with new stunts and storylines.

The world premiere of this exciting event will happen in London’s O2 Arena next January.

The adrenaline-fueled show is set to be the most spectacular live arena production ever produced, featuring precision performance driving and newly created physics-defying stunts.

Using favourite cars and locations that criss-cross the globe along with key scenes from the film series – created via state-of-the-art 3D projection mapping – fans will be transported straight into this immersive extension of the Fast & Furious movies.

“Fast & Furious Live will allow audiences worldwide to experience the extreme action sequences from the franchise through an authentic live experience,” said Vince Klaseus, President of Universal Brand Development.

“With this live show, we are redefining fan access and bringing audiences closer than ever to their favourite movie moments.”

Audiences will feel the heat from flaming exhausts and marvel at vehicular acrobatics, as scene after scene unfolds, enhanced by the most advanced digital projection technology imaginable. Featuring several original cars from the films, as well as exact replicas of fan favourites — from Dom’s legendary Dodge Charger to the flip car from Fast & Furious 6 - Fast & Furious Live will evoke some of the boldest moments from the franchise.

*Tickets for Fast and Furious Live go on sale on Friday September 29 at 9am via the SSE Arena Box Office (02890 739074, www.ssearenabelfast.com) and Ticketmaster (0844 277 44 55, www.ticketmaster.ie).