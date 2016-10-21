From Tenerife to Tobago - enjoy some sunshine this winter

LANZAROTE: Playa Blanca, 4 star Hotel Hesperia Playa Dorada, 7 nights Half Board departing from Belfast International on November 5 2016. Price: £729 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BENIDORM: Costa Blanca, Benidorm, 3 star Hotel Servigroup Rialto, 7 nights Half Board departing from Belfast International on November 4 2016. Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE City: 3 star Best Western Hotel Albahia, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on November 4 2016. Price: £229 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers.

CO FERMANAGH: Break by the Lakes, Mahons Hotel, from £89pps. Enjoy a two-night bed and breakfast break plus evening meal and a bottle of wine. Your break also includes a visit to the Celtic Garden in Irvinestown and a guided walk around Necarane Estate or Castle Archdale Forest Park. Valid until 30 November. To book call (028) 6862 1656.

BELFAST: Explore & Experience, The Merchant Hotel, from £185pps.Check in and experience a two-night break in this luxurious city centre hotel. Offer includes breakfast in The Great Room Restaurant, a three-course evening meal in Bert’s Jazz bar, Belfast’s only live Jazz venue. You can also discover the culture of the city with complimentary tickets for Belfast’s City Sightseeing Tour. Valid until 30 November. To book call (028) 90 234888

CO ANTRIM: Autumn overnight, Dunadry Hotel, from £99. Enjoy an overnight break at the idyllic, rural Dunadry Hotel and discover the historic town of Antrim. Package includes overnight accommodation for two people sharing with breakfast. Explore Antrim Castle, the Castle Gardens and the Clotworthy Arts Centre then relax and unwind with dinner in our Bistro. Valid until 30 November. To book call (028) 94 434343.

TENERIFE: Be Live Tenerife Hotel, Puerto De la Cruz, 3 Star, HB ,4nights from £386pps, November 4 from Belfast International. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

SRI LANKA: Southall Travel (www.southalltravel.co.uk; 020 8705 0086) offers 10 nights at the four-star Royal Palms Beach Hotel (B&B) from £881pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Birmingham on November 8.

HAWAII CRUISE: Cruise Nation (0800 408 0761; www.cruisenation.com) offers a 15-night Hawaiian Islands cruise from £1,299pp (two sharing) - saving £700 (42%). Includes return flights to LA, where the cruise starts and ends, from Gatwick on January 22 and February 21.

DUBAI: Tropical Sky (01342 886941; www.tropicalsky.co.uk) offers four nights stays at the five-star Atlantis The Palm (half-board) from £1,119pp (two sharing) - saving £840pp (43%). Includes transfers and flights from London. Valid for travel January 8 - February 9. Book by November 7.

ROME: Jet2holidays (www.jet2holidays.com; 0800 408 5594) offers three nights at the three-star Hotel Cilcia (B&B) from £169pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on December 5.

TOBAGO: British Airways Holidays (www.ba.com/Tobago; 0344 493 0120) offers seven nights at the 3.5-star Grafton Beach Resort (B&B) from £589pp. Includes flights from Gatwick on select dates in November. Book by October 25.

PRAGUE: Blue Sea Holidays (blueseaholidays.co.uk; 020 3474 0453) offers two nights at the four-star Galileo Hotel (B&B) from £95pp (two sharing) or three nights from £109pp - saving up to £100pp (51%). Includes flights from London airports. Valid for travel on select dates in November 2016 and January 2017. Book by October 31.

MEXICO: Virgin Holidays (www.virginholidays.co.uk; 0344 557 3870) offers seven nights at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya - Heaven (all-inclusive) in Cancun from £1,225pp. Includes flights from Gatwick on December 6.