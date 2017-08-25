Get autumn off to an awesome start with a last minute trip

MAJORCA: From Belfast, September 19, Globales Mimosa, Palma Nova, 3 Star, AI, 11 nights from £529pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, September 21, Lanzasur Splash Resort, Playa Blanca, 3 Star, AI, 7 nights from £549pp.To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, September 23, Hotel Rio Park, Benidorm, 3 Star, HB, 4 nights from £709pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

COSTA DEL SOL: September 24, from Belfast, Globales Cortijo Blanco, San Pedro De Alcantara, 3 Star,AI,7nights from £539pp.

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, September 30, Hotel IFA Catarina, Playa Del Ingles, 4 Star, AI, 7 nights from £659pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MENORCA: From Belfast, September 14, Son Bou Gardens, Son Bou, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £399pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, September 17, TUI FAMILY LIFE Coma Gran, Sa Coma, 4 Star, SC, 11 nights from £549pp.To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CROATIA: From Belfast, October 1, Aminess Lume Hotel, Korcula, 3 Star, HB, 7 nights from £749pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CRUISE: From Belfast, October 1, to Costa Del Sol, Continental Coasts Thomson Celebration, Decks ¾, Inside Cabin, FB, 7 nights from £789pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

COSTA BRAVA: From Belfast, September 8, Lloret De Mar - Girona, 3 star Apartments Bolero Park, 7 nights Self Catering. Price is £419 pp, based on two sharing, in cluding 22 kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

MAJORCA: Santa Ponsa, 2 star Deya Apartments, 7 nights Self Catering, departing from Belfast International on September 7. Price is £439 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

PALMA CITY: 4 star Hotel Mirador, 3 nights, Room Only, departing from Belfast International on September 4. Price is £349 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers.

LANZAROTE: Playa Blanca, Villa Papagayo, 7 nights, Self Catering, departing from Belfast International on September 2. Price is £419 per person based on 6 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

MAJORCA: Globales Honolulu, Magaluf, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £449pp (based on 4 sharing), September 7. (Thomson Scene- Young & Lively Holidays). From Belfast.

CO DOWN: Phew It’s The Weekend package, Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel. from £120 pp. Two nights’ accommodation at this three-star hotel, nestled in the Kingdom of Mourne. Enjoy a cocktail of choice on arrival, a three-course meal and a full English breakfast the next morning. Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this hotel boasts a prime location for any holiday, including three National Trust sites on their doorstep. For more information or to book call 028 4176 2220.

CO FERMANAGH: Castle stay and golf experience, Belle Isle Castle, from £112 pp. Belle Isle Castle is a stunning Irish castle set on its own private island on Lough Erne, which offers spectacular views. The castle has been extensively, yet sensitively, refurbished, ensuring that a full range of modern facilities blend seamlessly with original period grandeur gaining their four star rating. This package is based on staying in the Abercorn Wing or Hamilton Wing, and is available for two nights on September 17 or 27 only.

CO ANTRIM: Mid-Week Winter Offer, Causeway Hotel, Portrush, from £130 per couple. A two-night B&B break for two people, with full access to the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience and one two-course Table d’Hôte Dinner. This three-star hotel is a grand and homely building set on the magnificent Causeway Coast, overlooking Portballintrae bay, and on the doorstep of the Giant’s Causeway. Offer available Sunday to Thursday only, between October 1 and March 27. All offers are subject to availability.