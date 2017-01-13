Late deals

TENERIFE: Belfast to Tenerife, January 17, Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto de la Cruz, 3 Star, HB, 3nights, £313pps. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

ALICANTE: Belfast to Alicante, January 17, RIO Park, Benidorm, 3 Star, FB, 11nights, from £430pps.

Costa Blanca: Benidorm, 3 star Medplaya Hotel Regente, 7 nights half board departing from Belfast International on January 21 2017. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

GRAN CANARIA: Playa Del Ingles, 2 star Jacarandas Beach Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 22 2017. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: Belfast to Lanzarote, February 2, Bluebay Lanzarote, Costa Tequise, 3 Star, AI, 7nights, from £559pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

BELFAST: Shop in the City, Clayton Hotel, from £122 per room. Explore the city and shop in Victoria Square or one of the many high street stores or designer boutiques in search of that perfect outfit. Offer includes cocktail on arrival, overnight accommodation, breakfast, a £10 gift voucher for Victoria Square use of the leisure facilities. Valid until January 31. Pre booking essential. To book call 028 (90) 328511

LONDONDERRY: Walled City Experience, Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel, from £148pps. Enjoy a fabulous two-night break in the four-star White Horse Hotel including breakfast and dinners prepared by an award-winning chef. Relax on arrival with a spa treatment or personal fitness session, then tantalise your taste buds with dinner and an Irish Coffee. The following day explore the nearby Walled City with a guided walking tour, and spend your complimentary £25 shopping voucher on a souvenir before departing the next day with a special gift. Valid until February 28. Pre booking essential. To book call 028 (71) 860606

ARMAGH: Scrumptious Armagh Getaway, Armagh City Hotel, from £120pps. Package includes a two-night relaxing break at the three-star hotel in the historical city. You will be checked in to an executive room with balcony and served Afternoon Tea along with a bottle of Prosecco. Breakfast will be available each morning, plus a scrumptious dinner on one evening, prepared by Award winning Chefs using the finest of local produce. Pre booking essential. To book call 028 (37) 518888

SWITZERLAND: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers seven nights at the three-and-a-half-star Hotel Alpenrose (half-board) in Wengen from £749pp (two sharing) - saving £279pp. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick to Geneva on February 4.

ITALY: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers seven nights at the four-star Hotel La Torre (half-board) in Sauze d’Oulx from £499pp (two sharing) - saving £190pp. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick from January 28.

VERONA: Citalia (www.citalia.com; 01293 765 066) offers three nights at the three-star plus Hotel Mastino (B&B) from £339pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick on January 29.

CARIBBEAN CRUISE: Iglu Cruise (www.iglucruise.com; 0203 733 5557) offers a 12-night full-board cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas and land stay in New York from £1,999pp (two sharing). Includes transfers and flights from London on July 4.

GRAN CANARIA: Monarch (book-holidays.monarch.co.uk; 0333 777 4740) offers seven nights at the four-star Barcelo Margaritas (half-board) from £479pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on January 30.

LISBON: Monarch (book-holidays.monarch.co.uk; 0333 777 4740) offers four nights at the four-star plus Real Palacio Hotel (B&B) from £145pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on January 29.

MALAYSIA: Destinology (www.destinology.co.uk; 01204 824619) offers seven nights at the five-star Tanjong Jara Resort (B&B) from £849pp (two sharing) - saving up to £349 per couple. Includes flights from Heathrow. Valid for travel from February 19-March 31. Book by January 18.

FLORIDA: America As You Like It (www.americaasyoulikeit.com; 020 8742 8299) offers seven nights at the three-star Hampton Inn & Suites Panama City Beach (B&B) from £970pp (two sharing). Includes car hire and flights from Heathrow on February 13.

SOMERSET: Premier Cottages (www.premiercottages.co.uk; 0800 043 3468) offers a six-night stay at the Cossington Park period home (self-catering) from £1,900 (sleeps up to 16) - saving £1200. Valid from February 11.

COSTA RICA AND CARIBBEAN CRUISE: Cruise1st (www.cruise1st.co.uk; 0800 953 4963) offers a full board 14-night trip on Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess from £1,599pp (two sharing). Includes a three-night hotel stay in Florida and flights from London on November 10.