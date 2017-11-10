Local dog owner celebrates after his beloved dog is immortalised in pub oil painting

A local dog owner is celebrating after winning a competition which has resulted in his pet pooch Gus immortalised in a reverent oil painting.

Lucky dog owner Paul Nelson won the chance of a doggy portrait at The Hillside in Hillsborough after winning the pub and restaurant’s recent competition.

Lucky dog owner Paul Nelson presents his doggy portrait at The Hillside in Hillsborough

To celebrate its refurbishment, the dog friendly bar launched a competition for dog owners to win a portrait oil painting of their pet by local painter and artist Glenn Kennedy from Belfast.

The painting - which depicts Gus posing proudly - will hang at The Hillside for customers to see.

Over 500 people entered the competition with Paul’s dog Gus being selected as the lucky winner.

As one of the first dog friendly pub and restaurants to be established in Northern Ireland, The Hillside welcomes owners and their furry friends into the venue at all times.

To celebrate its refurbishment, the dog friendly bar launched a competition for dog owners to win a portrait oil painting of their pet by local painter and artist Glenn Kennedy from Belfast

We think Gus was a very worthy winner!