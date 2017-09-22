MY GARDEN | Davina Clements

News Letter reader Davina Clements sent in this beautiful picture of her garden which is in the countryside outside Loughbrickland, Co Down.

Davina has been gardening for 20 years, each year bringing new ideas and finding new flowers and plants to choose that work well with the existing plants.

She said: ‘‘I love that I have a cottage garden creation. Many of my plants are slips from plants in family and friends’ gardens alongside many visits to my local garden nursery to get structural plants and new plants as I like to block plant to make a statement in particular areas of the garden.

‘‘I have had many foxglove plants that have self-seeded which has really enhanced the cottage garden style. I am particularly proud of my weeping willow tree which I brought into the garden three years ago. It stands tall as a feature.’’

Davina said her favourite plant is Japanese anenome.

‘‘This is a spreading hardy perennial with basal leaves with tall stems carrying white or pink flowers in late summer/autumn.’’

Davina said she has been influenced in her love for gardening by family and friends who share the same interest.

‘‘I love to visit National Trusts gardens, garden shows, etc, to get new ideas and learn more about various plants and how they can compliment each other.’’

If you would like your garden to be featured on this page, send a picture along with your name and contact details to helen.mcgurk@newsletter.co.uk