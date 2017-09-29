My garden - Ethel Watson

Ethel Watson from Co Fermanagh sent in this lovely picture. She said: ‘‘I have been gardening tor over 30 years. I love begonias, fuschias, dahlias, etc which stand up well to our windy and wet conditions in Fermanagh.’’

Ethel has won prizes in community garden competitions many times - and it is easy to see why!

If you would like your garden to be featured on this page, send a picture, along with your name and contact details to helen.mcgurk@newsletter.co.uk or post to Helen McGurk, News Letter, Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Square South, Belfast, BT1 5JA.