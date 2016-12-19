Nearly 200 hours of festive inactivity predicted in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland residents will spend 193 hours sitting down over the festive period this December, according to new statistics released by British Heart Foundation.

With Christmas almost in sight, a new survey by BHF NI has revealed just how much people’s inactivity and overindulgence increases in the festive period.

The survey revealed that 35% of residents in Northern Ireland will do absolutely no exercise throughout the whole of December, while a further third will do less than an hour a week.

According to the survey, just over one million people in the UK, or one in 20, that already had an exercise regime won’t get back to their usual routine until February.

Coupled with this, throughout December, people here will chalk up an incredible 193 hours of sedentary behaviour per person, spent sitting eating, cosied up in front of the TV or driving home to see loved ones.

The survey also showed many of us aren’t aware just how many calories there are in some of our favourite Christmas treats. Over half (51%) underestimate just how many calories there are in a mince pie, and two thirds (66%) underestimate just how many calories are in a cheeseboard.

On average per person, those polled say they are expecting to put on over 5lbs by the new year.

All figures were taken from a survey of 2,000 UK adults.

British Heart Foundation NI is encouraging people to kick-start a healthier new year once the festivities are over by signing up to one of the charity’s UK or overseas treks and raising money for life-saving research.

Around 3,500 people took on a trek or cycling challenge in support of the charity last year, raising close to an incredible £1.5million.