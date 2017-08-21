New guide is first of its kind for Auld Lammas Fair

A new online guide brings together everything you need to know about the Auld Lammas Fair.

Created by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, it’s the first of its kind for the event, which has been held in Ballycastle for centuries.

Using a mix of narrative, images, maps and multimedia, the story map takes visitors on a journey through the Fair and the wider Causeway Coast and Glens region.

Regarded as the oldest fair in Ireland, the Auld Lammas Fair attracts upwards of 200,000 people to Ballycastle every year.

Its market stalls, music and fun fair attractions bring a unique atmosphere to the seaside town which is much anticipated by many.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “The Auld Lammas Fair has an enduring appeal, and it’s as popular now as ever. This free guide brings together everything you need to know in one easy-to-use space. Its interactive features make it very user friendly, and we hope you all find it useful as you plan your visit to Ballycastle and the wider area.”

Along with information about the event, the guide showcases places to eat, local producers and accommodation options.

Its responsive features can be easily updated, ensuring that users always receive the must up-to-date and accurate information.

This year’s Auld Lammas Fair takes place in Ballycastle on Monday August 28 and Tuesday August 29. The two fair day will be preceded by a packed weekend of events and activities including a spectacular seafront fireworks display on Sunday August 27.

You can explore the online guide using your mobile phone, tablet or desktop computer by going to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk