NI woman unrecognisable after weight loss success

A woman from Northern Ireland has described losing almost five stone in weight as "life changing".

Kitty Quigley, who is from Londonderry and in her thirties, said she gained a lot of weight after the birth of her second child but just over a year ago she joined Slimming World in the Gasyard Centre and has been shedding the pounds ever since.

Northern Ireland woman, Kitty Quigley, shed almost five stone. (Photo: Kitty Quigley/Facebook)

"After having my second child I had gained five stone and even walking was starting to become a struggle. I lost one stone myself before I joined Slimming World because I knew I needed to do something more to be able to get the weight loss I desired and maintain it.

"So I decided to join the Gasyard Group, When I met Shelly [Slimming World Consultant] she was so friendly and made me feel so comfortable - I knew I made the right decision. I was still breastfeeding when I was doing Slimming World and as my baby has allergies, I was egg and dairy free."

Kitty encouraged any new mums out there who might like to lose some weight to give Slimming World a try.

"So, for anyone with allergies or any new mums unsure if you can do Slimming World when breast feeding you can, Shelly can give you more information to suit your individual needs. I can honestly say I'm never hungry or go without, every day I make healthier choices than I would have before and have a well balanced life style.

TRANSFORMATION - how Kitty looks today. (Photo: Kitty Quigley/Slimming World)

"I just love the group - everyone is there to help and to support each other and I always pick up new ideas, we are like one big family. To date I have lost over three and half stone on Slimming World and I'm not far off my target which I'm aiming to reach very soon."

Kitty added: "Take the chance come along to the group and stay for class - this has been life changing for me and it can be the same for you. I can now play with my kids take them to the park and not be out of breath and when I look in the mirror - I'm happy for the first time in a long time."