Northern Ireland man begins handcrafting motorbikes at a rate of a dozen a year

A Northern Ireland motorbike enthusiast has just started up a new business which will see him handcraft motorcycles to order... at the steady rate of around a dozen a year.

Such is the demand for these limited edition bikes, which are both practical and suitable for daily commutes, there is already a waiting list.

Simon Turner of Unbound Bikes

Simon Turner, who is originally from Templepatrick but now lives in Newtownabbey, was racing motorbikes in British Supercup for Team QUB in his 20s.

His racing career took him to America, but he eventually came back home and got into building and crafting bikes.

Mr Turner brings the technical know how to the Unbound brand which is driven by his passion for bikes which he has had since a young age.

The 47-year-old said: “People are looking for a different type of bike – something that fits better with their lifestyle and who they are.

One of the first Unbound bikes, handcrafted by Simon Turner

“I knew I had the skills and the vision to create bikes that really stand out, something truly unique and make getting about town much more fun.”

Only a certain number of bikes, around six to 12, can be made in a year, and there is already a waiting list.

The motorcyles are aimed at people in their mid-20s to mid-30s, who do not want to drive a car in the city but want some form of motorised transport.

They also offer females a route into motorbikes as they are generally more lightweight than most motorcycles.

After placing a small range of bikes into production Mr Turner saw potential to grow a business but was unsure how to bring the brand to life.

He got together with branding consultants 1440 who helped him create his own unique company.

The brand was launched in Brewbot on the Ormeau Road, Belfast, a venue chosen deliberately by Mr Turner due to the ‘craft’ link between his bikes and their beer.

On the night, as well as launching the Unbound bikes brand, a new beer, Unbound IPA, was also poured for the first time.