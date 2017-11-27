Arlene Foster apologises to Princes Harry and William for Twitter 'typo'

DUP leader Arlene Foster has issued a public apology to both Princes Harry and William.

The apology comes several hours after a message appeared on Mrs. Foster's official Twitter account mistakenly congratulating Prince William instead of Prince Harry on the news of his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle.

Miss Markle's Christian name was also spelt incorrectly in the tweet.

Mrs. Foster denied she was responsible for writing the tweet and joked that it had probably cost her an invite to the wedding which is expected to take place next year.

"Apologies to TRHs Princes William & Harry for tweet error on my account earlier. I stopped tweeting personally a long time ago. Genuine typo by a member of staff. Guilty of tweeting too fast. There goes any chance of an invite!! :-) AF," Tweeted Mrs. Foster on Monday evening.