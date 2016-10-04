Search

Brave five-year-old with debilitating condition hugs Prince Harry

Ollie Carroll, five, whose debilitating medical condition means he is barely able to walk, has used his strength to stand up and give Prince Harry a hug at the WellChild awards.

Prince Harry (right) reacts as he greets Inspirational Child Award Winner Ollie Carroll, as he attends the WellChild Awards in London: Daniel Leal-Olivas /PA Wire

