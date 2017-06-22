Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after treatment for infection

The Duke of Edinburgh has been discharged from hospital after spending two nights being treated for an unspecified infection.
Philip was admitted as a precautionary measure on Tuesday night, on the advice of a doctor, after falling ill with an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.
The Duke left from the rear of the private King Edward VII's Hospital in central London just before 10am on Thursday, and was driven away.
