George and Charlotte impatient to board plane as William and Kate leave Poland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said goodbye to Poland, leaving the country hand in hand with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

William and Kate's two-day visit ended with a low-key departure from Warsaw, where the royal couple were based.

George, who appeared a little hesitant and shy when the family first arrived on Monday, strode confidently across the runway, holding hands with his mother and father.

He even tugged at his father's hand as the Duke said goodbye to waiting dignitaries, appearing eager to board the private chartered plane.

The young Prince went ahead of William and carefully climbed up the steps of the Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which seats 13 people.

Charlotte also seemed impatient, and pulled at Kate's hand in attempt to join her brother as he made his way up to the plane cabin.

The Cambridges were flying to Germany for the second leg of their five-day European trip.