Prince Charles in Northern Ireland to visit Londonderry flood victims

The Prince of Wales is in Northern Ireland today to visit communities in the north west affected by severe flooding in August.

The storms hit Northern Ireland on August 22, with 63% of the area's average August rainfall falling within a nine-hour period, leaving left 120 people in need of rescue and damaging 510 properties.

The Prince of Wales at the Eglinton Community Centre in Londonderry

His Royal Highness will visit Eglinton Community Centre and YMCA Londonderry to meet local residents, farmers and business owners affected by the flooding and speak to volunteers, emergency services and officials assisting with clean-up efforts.

At Eglinton Community Centre The Prince will meet local residents, some of whom remain in temporary housing, and the volunteers helping them to rebuild their homes. Prince Charles will also speak with representatives from the emergency services, including the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and officials who continue to work on repairing the damage caused by the flooding. The Eglinton Community Centre served as a place of refuge for those displaced by flooding and a coordination point for volunteers in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

He will then visit YMCA Londonderry, in nearby Drumahoe. where at a reception at the YMCA, he will meet representatives from the hard-hit local farming community. The Prince's Countryside Fund has partnered with Rural Support NI to offer Emergency Fund support to farm businesses in the area to assist with long-term recovery. He will also speak with members of a multi-agency group who were also on standby for Storm Ophelia which struck Northern Ireland earlier this week.

The YMCA provides a valuable after-school programme and has a long tradition of offering team-based sports and fostering good community relations.

The Prince will view the YMCA's sports pitch, which was heavily damaged during the August flooding, and learn about the effect its loss has had on the local community.