Restored Royal wedding footage released

The moment when Lady Diana Spencer said “I will” to the Prince of Wales, bringing fresh youth and glamour to the Royal Family, captivated the world.

Now, 36 years later, the Associated Press has restored original footage from the wedding on July 29 1981 and is releasing it in 4K resolution on YouTube.

Prince Charles speaks with Princess of Wales during their wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral in London

The 25 minutes of footage comes from the archive of British Movietone, which AP acquired in 2016. British Movietone was the only company to film the wedding on high-quality 35mm film, making it possible to restore it to a higher quality.

“The restored 4K film is simply stunning and a world away from the 1980s videotape versions that we’re familiar with,” said Alwyn Lindsey, AP’s vice president of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The public had huge affection for the Princess of Wales, whose marriage to Charles was later dissolved.

Her sons, Princes William and Harry, have carried on her legacy by promoting frank discussions of mental health issues, among other causes.

Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, as walk down the aisle of St. Paul's Cathedral at the end of their wedding ceremony in London

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

A year later, she and companion Dodi Fayed died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The 20th anniversary of the crash is next Thursday, August 31.

