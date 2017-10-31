Search

Sir Billy Connolly knighted at Buckingham Palace

Sir Billy Connolly was his witty self after receiving his knighthood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

PA Video

Sir Billy Connolly with his wife Pamela Stephenson after being knighted by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

