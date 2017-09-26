VIDEO - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first official appearance

With a beaming smile and a discreet cordon of security, Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle strode hand-in-hand for their first official public appearance together.

The long-awaited moment for royal fans, came as they joined a crowd watching a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style event founded by Harry for wounded and injured servicemen and women and veterans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch Wheelchair Tennis at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada

Harry, 33, gently guided Meghan, 36, to their seats where they laughed, smiled and chatted with each other and also shook hands with children who were watching the match in Toronto, Canada.

The couple had kept their distance from each other at the high profile opening ceremony at the weekend. Meghan was spotted sitting a few rows down and more than a dozen seats away from her partner.

Today they looked relaxed as they quietly took their seats in sunshine.

They both wore dark sunglasses. She was casually-dressed in jeans, a white shirt and carrying a tan tote while Harry wore dark jeans and proudly sported his Invictus Games-branded t-shirt.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the actress's appearance at the ceremony, which will be viewed by royal watchers as a milestone in their relationship.

Meghan revealed her love for Harry in a recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine, prompting speculation the announcement of a royal engagement was merely a formality.

Harry has spoken of the Invictus Games' power to change lives.

Speaking at the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research forum, Harry told the delegates about his inspiration for the Games.

He added: "For the competitors, we know that the journey to the Invictus Games is often not an easy one.

"We are dangling a carrot of sporting glory to help reignite qualities which have been worn down by months and often years of fighting - fighting to find purpose, fighting to reconnect with family, fighting to get fit again, fighting to leave the house and in some cases fighting to stay alive.

"Sport of course is not the only answer, but it is a hugely powerful tool."

Harry went on to say: "Competitors, friends and their families told us that the Games were not only changing lives, but saving lives."

In Monday evening the Prince was seen at a powerlifting event.