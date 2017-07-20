WATCH: Charles and Camilla share school pudding memories on custard factory visit

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall reminisced about school puddings during a visit to a custard factory - revealing opposing opinions.

Charles shared his fond memories of semolina with staff at the Ambrosia Creamery in Lifton, Devon, while Camilla said tapioca "wasn't my favourite".

The royal couple visited the factory on the second day of their summer tour of Devon and Cornwall to mark the 100-year anniversary of the popular brand.

They were offered some of the company's newer products - custard with Cornish clotted cream and rice pudding with West Country cream - to taste but could not help talking about old favourites.

Tim Styles, technical manager at the company, said of the Duchess: "She doesn't have fond memories of tapioca.

"Charles remembers semolina with jam at school.

"We are going to put semolina and tapioca in their hamper."

Mr Styles said the royal visitors particularly enjoyed the custard with clotted cream.

Charles and Camilla were greeted at the factory by children from Lifton Community Primary School, who waved flags and handed the Duchess more bouquets of flowers than she could carry.

Thomas and Jaxon, both six, said Camilla asked them if they knew anyone who worked in the factory, and added that they were "very, very, very excited to meet her".

The youngsters even said the visit was "much more exciting" than the prospect of the summer holidays, which start after school tomorrow.

The Prince and Duchess were shown a series of exhibits detailing the company's history, which dates back to 1917 when Alfred Morris opened the Devon factory, producing dried milk for infants.

Ambrosia, which means food from the gods, was soon taking orders from the War Office to help feed soldiers during the First World War.

It is now owned by Premier Foods, produces around 80 million litres of custard each year and employs more than 300 people.

Charles and Camilla spoke to members of staff as well as farmers who supply the factory with milk - 300,000 litres per day - some of whom work for the same farms that have supplied Ambrosia since 1917.

The couple also met employees involved in charity and community initiatives including members of the Ambrosia football team, dressed in their eye-catching kits.

Steve Greenaway admitted to the Duchess that they "weren't very good" but said he was the best.

He said: "We asked if she had a good birthday.

"She said she had many celebrations and was just recovering."

The royal couple were asked to unveil a portrait of Mr Morris made up of pictures of staff members' faces and to cut into a three-tiered custard-decorated cake.

After tasting a piece, Charles, who seemed impressed by the cake which included vanilla sponge and Ambrosia custard buttercream, asked the workers: "Are you all going to get lucky with the cake?"

The heir to the throne then visited the Devon Federation of Young Farmers Club's new building in Cheriton Bishop, Devon, where he was met by a group of cheerleaders and by dozens of enthusiastic school children who had made their own flags for the occasion.

Charles was shown the types of activities undertaken by members including flower arranging and was handed a posy to give to the Duchess.

He also got the chance to taste his second milk-based desert of the day; junket, commenting: "It takes you back doesn't it?"

The Prince then toured Okehampton Camp, located on the Ministry of Defence's Dartmoor training area, to hear how the Duchy of Cornwall, which owns one third of the national park, is working with the MoD, the local community and other stakeholders on a variety of conservation projects on Dartmoor.

He met land clearers and their horses, who patrol the moor on horseback before firing exercises take place to ensure it is clear of livestock and members of the public.

The practice, which is unique to Dartmoor, is carried out by a team of people who then sit in lookout huts while the exercises take place to make sure nobody enters.

Nick Viney, the only female clearer who works with her mare, Princess Pony, said: "We start early in the morning and arrive with our horses and dogs and then we clear the range according to where they are firing."

She said she explained her role to Charles who was "really pleased that it is done on horseback and long may it last".

Charles then met with marines who regularly use the range for training.

Lt Col Jon Coomber from Commando Training Centre Royal Marines in nearby Lympstone, said: "This is a really important training area for us because to have such an amazing hard, rugged landscape available on our doorstep is really crucial."

David Incoll, the independent chair of the Dartmoor steering group, which is made up of the MoD plus landowning bodies, including the Duchy, said of the visit: "I think he is very pleased about how people are working together.

"I think we could see that Prince Charles enjoyed it very much. He was sparing a lot of time talking to a lot of people."

On Friday, Charles and Camilla will attend a service at St Protus and St Hyacinth Church in Blisland, Cornwall, which dates back to Norman times, to celebrate the Duchess's 70th birthday which was on Monday.

They will then walk through the village to the local shop, post office and tearoom before visiting Tregunnel Hill, where they will attend a street party on the village green and award prizes to the winners of a hanging basket competition.

Camilla will bring the summer tour to a close with a visit to the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, of which she is patron, to celebrate the Newquay-based charity's 30th anniversary.