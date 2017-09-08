WATCH: Prince Harry has rescuer in a spin at Ballymena ambulance station

Prince Harry had an ambulance man in a spin as he opened a new station in Northern Ireland.

The 32-year-old gave an emergency worker hanging in his harness a playful twirl but kept his own feet firmly planted on the ground.

Prince Harry in Ballymena

The prince visited the £5.6 million centre in Ballymena, Co Antrim, and met one rescuer suspended mid-air on a wire demonstrating a cliff rescue.

Harry asked: "So did you draw a short straw or what did you do to deserve this?"

He jovially gave the medic a push to send him spinning round on the cable, to peals of laughter from his colleagues.

Harry received a briefing from the design team behind the station.

He unveiled a plaque commemorating his visit.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said it was a very significant event.

Later, Harry was a guest at a Hillsborough Castle garden party.

Guests at the royal residence in Co Down included Paralympic champion sprint runner Jason Smyth, originally from Londonderry, the world's fastest para-athlete. He was joined by Team GB Paralympic runner James Hamilton from Ballyclare in Co Antrim.

Political leaders included the DUP's Arlene Foster and UUP's Robin Swann.

Prince Harry was also greeted by cheering school pupils from Downshire Primary School and Beechlawn School.

A band played the national anthem before Harry planted an apple tree in the castle garden.