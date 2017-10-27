Period residence with modern touches

Belvedere House is an immaculately refurbished gentleman’s residence set on circa 10 acres of land.

Belvedere is a late 18th century house surrounded by mature woodland and situated on the Ballylesson Road close to Ballyaughlis crossroads, between Belfast and Lisburn.

Dine in elegance

The home has been recently renovated to an exacting standard. Approached by a sweeping driveway and set on a mature elevated site, this magnificent detached family residence is sure to impress the growing family who may perhaps have equestrian interests.

No expense has been spared by the present owners in terms of the level of finish and specification, bespoke kitchens and bathrooms, luxury ensuites, a plethora of restored original features and amazing staircase.

The accommodation, which extends to approximately 10,000 sq ft comprises an impressive entrance hall, eight bedrooms, five reception rooms to include games room, two bathrooms, two ensuites, plus cloakrooms and utility facilities on the ground floor, and a stunning kitchen/living/ dining area.

Externally the formal gardens are beautifully maintained and manicured.

The kitchen with all mod cons

In addition there are an excellent range of garaging, outbuildings and storage units, accessed from a large courtyard area and an adjoining agricultural paddock set on grounds totalling approximately 10 acres.

Belvedere is a two-storey double-fronted classical Georgian building of four bays with a central porch of Tuscan columns; the walls are stucco painted white, quoins painted white, the roof hipped with four evenly spaced chimneys. Ideally located some 15 minutes drive from Belfast City Centre, the property has all the benefits of its rural surroundings and is yet only a short drive from all other surrounding towns including Belfast, Lisburn, many leading schools, churches, shopping and recreational facilities.