PICTURES: Inside the stunning County Down home featured on TV’s Grand Designs

A Co Down architect has built a house which is now the envy of thousands of people throughout the UK.

On Wednesday, 40 friends and family gathered in the Ballygowan home and watched as the house they were in was featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs.

Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud visits Co Down couple Micah and Elaine Jones at their Ballygowan home

It was designed by 31-year-old architect Micah Jones, and is based on the old dilapidated barn it replaced.

It is a far cry from Micah and his wife Elaine’s first married home – a two-bedroom terrace on Gilnahirk Road, east Belfast, which they sold for £121,000 in 2015.

The new house was two years in the making and saw the couple and their two boys – Zach, five, and Toby, four – take up residence in a caravan as work was done.

Micah said: “We actually quite enjoyed living in the caravan. Especially during the summer, it was like being on holidays.

The view from downstairs

“In the winter, less so. We had an incredible amount of mice come in. By the end of the winter we’d caught 55 mice.”

Micah said filming began when construction got underway last May. During the build Micah and Elaine had a third child, Zoe.

While the downstairs part of the house is below the level of much of the garden, the huge open-plan upstairs living area leads towards a south-facing veranda with views of Co Down with the Mourne Mountains as a backdrop.

The cost to build it was £245,000. Micah said the costs were kept down by using cheap materials.

The Jones' home in Ballygowan

“The kitchen work tops, all the fires, hearths and surrounds are all concrete,” he said.

“The bathrooms are all done in steam-bent timber which again was a quarter of the price of doing it in tiles.”

He added: “There hasn’t been a Grand Designs in County Down before so it’s nice to have my home county featured on the show.

“I have watched the show for years – as an architect I’m usually shouting at the TV, ‘What are you thinking?’”

A corner of the kitchen in the Ballygowan home

The episode is available to download via Channel 4’s catch up service.

The stunning office