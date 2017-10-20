Plants in pots

Linda has a paved yard to garden in, so said her gardening is ‘‘very limited’’.

‘‘I have things in pots, like my lilies and also a couple of small fruit bushes, raspberry canes and black currant. Consequently my niece and I have just got an allotment where, to our great delight. we have harvested carrots, celery, lettuce, peas and bunches of sweet pea.

‘‘We are total newbies but are learning through trial and error. We are waging, and losing, a war with the slugs and snails that have just decimated our second cropping of salad leaves, but the positives outweigh the few setbacks.’’

Linda added she loves the social aspect of owning an allotment.