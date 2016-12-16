Ring in the new year with these bargain breaks and getaways

CO FERMANAGH: New Year’s Eve Package, Manor House Country Hotel, (pictured right) from £195pps. Includes two nights’ accommodation, full Irish breakfast each morning, pre-dinner drinks & canapes, New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner in the Grand Ballroom with live entertainment and complimentary use of the health suite. Valid 30 Dec – 1 Jan. Pre booking essential. To book 028 (68) 622200

CO TYRONE: New Year’s Eve Dinner, Corick House Hotel & Spa, from £109pps. See in the New Year with family and friends with pre-dinner drinks and canapes while listening to a live harpist before dining on a four-course evening meal in the Carleton Restaurant followed by a piper bringing in the New Year. Enjoy a fully cooked breakfast the following morning after spending the night in a deluxe room. Valid 30 Dec – 1 Jan. Pre booking essential. To book 028 (85) 548216

CO DOWN: Dine, Dance and Stay, Kilmorey Arms, from £89pps. Start the New Year as you mean to go on and treat yourself to a luxurious night away with that special someone. Package includes overnight accommodation, four-course evening meal with complimentary bottle of prosecco, live entertainment by the Lunar Eclipse Band and full Irish breakfast the next morning. Offer valid 31 Dec – 1 Jan. Pre booking essential. To book call 028 (41) 762220

LANZAROTE: From Belfast December 20, Elba Lanzarote Royal, Playa Blanca, 4Star, AI, 7 nights from £949pps. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

TENERIFE: From Belfast, December 20, Eden Parq Vacacional, P De Le Cruz, 3 Star, B&B, 4 nights from £399pps. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk

MALTA: On The Beach (www.onthebeach.co.uk; 0871 474 3000) offers seven nights at the four-star Ramla Bay Resort (B&B) from £247pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Newcastle on December 20.

AUSTRIA: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers seven nights at Chalet Tirol (chalet board) in Mayrhofen from £499pp - saving of £490pp (50%). Includes transfers and flights from Edinburgh to Innsbruck on December 23.

GREECE: Destinology (www.destinology.co.uk; 01204 824619) offers seven nights at Sani Beach (full-board) from £499pp (two sharing) - saving more than £520. Includes flights from Gatwick on April 13, 2017. Book by December 15.

LAPLAND: Monarch Holidays (www.monarch.co.uk; 0333 777 4740) offers four nights at the four-star Levi Hotel Spa (full-board) from £1065pp (one adult and one child). Includes flights from Gatwick on December 16.

MADEIRA: On The Beach (www.onthebeach.co.uk; 0871 474 3000) offers seven nights at the four-star Dom Pedro Garajau Hotel (half board) from £313pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on December 19.

ORLANDO: Virgin Holidays (www.virginholidays.co.uk; 0344 557 3870) offer seven nights at Disney’s Pop Century Resort (room only) from £885pp (two sharing). Includes car hire and flights from Manchester on January 14.

TENERIFE: Thomas Cook (www.thomascook.com; 0844 412 5970) offers seven nights at the four-star Paradise Park (half-board) from £459pp (two sharing). Includes flights from East Midlands on January 13.

CAPE VERDE: Airtours (www.airtours.co.uk; 01733 224 901) offers seven nights at the three-star plus Oasis Belorizonte (all-inclusive) from £549pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on January 17.

LISBON: Opodo (www.opodo.co.uk; 0871 277 0090) offers six nights at the As Janelas Verdes from £367pp (two sharing) - saving £292 (44%). Includes flights from Birmingham on January 16. Book by December 20.

TOKYO: eDreams (www.eDreams.co.uk, 0871 277 0709) offers six nights at the New Otai Inn Tokyo from £648pp (two sharing) - saving £278 (29%).

Includes flights from Heathrow on January 23. Book by December 20.