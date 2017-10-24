Robert Adair Jewellers celebrates 60th anniversary milestone

It’s a sparkling time for Robert Adair Jewellers as the renowned Ballymena business celebrate their Diamond anniversary.

For new and regular customers there has never been a better time to call in and have a look around their impressive premises at 47-51 Mill Street.

Robert Adair's first jeweller's shop at 12 Mill Street which opened 60 years ago.

To mark 60 highly successful years in business, Robert Adair Jewellers, based on Mill Street in Ballymena are, during October, offering 50% off all Thomas Sabo jewellery and up to three items of jewellery cleaned and polished free, when you mention this feature.

Established in 1957 by husband and wife, Robert and Myrtle Adair, this renowned family firm is one of Northern Ireland’s longest established independent jewellers and diamond specialists and have built up an exceptional reputation for fine quality wedding and engagement rings, clocks and watches.

Their continued success after six decades in business is testament to the quality of jewellery and gift items they sell, the professionalism of their staff, and, the outstanding service they offer to their ever growing clientele.

Robert Adair Jewellers offer a bespoke service for those considering purchasing a diamond ring, providing a choice of diamonds and settings for the customer.

The business has, indeed, become renowned for going the extra mile and provides a free cleaning service for every ring that is purchased from their outstanding range which features engagement rings from just £150.

“We are delighted to be able to maintain continuity with the past by receiving items to clean or repair, as often they are something that my mum or dad sold decades ago and the customer has a great story to tell about it,” said Stuart, Robert and Myrtle’s son, who now runs the business.

As part of the celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary, Robert Adair’s has a full window of half price watches and jewellery and inside all jewellery is reduced by 15%.

There is also a display of jewellery priced 70% off and a great selection of half price diamond rings.

“We feel very privileged because every item we sell is part of a memory for someone,” said Stuart.

“The business has been based on personal service and quality over its 60 years and that is the way we want to continue to grow as we look to the future.”

Check out Robert Adair’s website for further information www.robertadair jewellers.co.uk