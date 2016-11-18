Rugby legend Paul O’Connell will be meeting fans in Belfast on Sunday

Ireland and British Lions legend Paul O’Connell will be in Belfast on Sunday to promote his new book.

The rugby giant will be in Eason in Donegall Place at 2pm to sign copies of his autobiography, The Battle.

It will be a ticketed event, with admission costing £12.99, which includes a copy of the book.

A ticket will entitle you and your family/group to a place in the queue to get your book signed by the former Munster captain.

Anyone arriving to the venue earlier than one hour prior to the signing will be asked to return at the time mentioned.

Due to the anticipated high turn-out, rugby fans are asked to be prepared to queue.