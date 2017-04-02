Superheroes out in force as hundreds attend autism event at Lady Dixon

The Superhero force was strong in Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park on Sunday as Autism NI held their Superhero sponsored walk to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

Hundreds grabbed their best cape and mask and transformed into their favourite Superhero to support the local autism charity.

The family fun event was held to coincide with numerous activities and campaigns organised globally to support the UN designated day for Autism awareness.

As well as the sponsored walk families participated in a treasure hunt, met their real life Superheroes and enjoyed the bouncy castle, slide, bubble machine and face-painting that was put on for all at the end of the walk.

Autism NI’s CEO Kerry Boyd said: “Our Superhero Sponsored Walk and Fun Day was a wonderful way to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day and to kick-start a month of awareness-raising.

“We chose a Superhero-themed day as children with autism are unique, especially with their ability to excel at their talents and interests and also their sensory processing can be amplified compared to Superheroes and their ‘super powers’.

“It was great to see all the families really getting behind the theme and turn out in spectacular fashion that even Superman himself would be proud of. Fundraising events like this are vital in the work we carry out and help us provide life-changing services and support to the 30,000 families affected by Autism in Northern Ireland.”

Autism NI is Northern Ireland’s main autism charity. Formed in 1990, Autism NI exists to support individuals with autism and their families and campaigns to raise awareness of Autism in the wider society. The charity supports a network of 20 branches and local support groups across NI and provides life changing services for the 30,000 people affected by Autism. All funds raised by Autism NI remain within Northern Ireland and are used to improve the lives of those affected by this hidden disability.

For further information on Autism NI visit www.autismni.org.