Apple ditch headphone jack on iPhone 7

Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 7, having made the phone water resistant for the first time and removed the headphone jack.

The tech giant's chief executive Tim Cook announced the phone at an event in San Francisco, though a social media glitch saw the firm's Twitter account - only recently activated - accidentally reveal the news early.

A new version of the Apple Watch, called the Series 2 and with greater focus on health and exercise tracking, was also announced, including a special Nike+ version for runners.

The Watch, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will go on sale on September 16, with pre-orders for the devices beginning on Friday.

Instead of the traditional headphone connection, iPhone packages will now come with earphones that fit into the phone's Lighting port, currently used for charging and data transfer.

However, Apple also revealed new wireless earphones, called AirPods, that will connect to both iPhone and Apple Watch remotely.

An adaptor that enables traditional headphones to continue to plug into the iPhone will also be included in the box.

The iPhone 7 has also had its camera completely redesigned, with a much-rumoured second lens being added to the larger iPhone 7 Plus that will enable users to capture more zoomed images without losing picture quality.

The lenses across the two phones now contain a 12 megapixel sensor.

Mr Cook said of the smartphone: "It has become the industry gold standard.

"iPhone is the phone by which all others are measured and it has become a cultural phenomenon."

In July, the tech giant revealed it had sold the one billionth unit of the device, while Mr Cook said the Apple Watch was now the world's second most popular watch brand and most popular smartwatch.