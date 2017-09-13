VIDEO: A closer look at the X version of Apple's new iPhone

The special edition version of the iPhone, the X is a complete re-design of Apple's phone.

It has the first edge-to-edge display, the first iPhone to use an OLED screen and the first Super Retina display.

The iPhone X with facial recognition

The 5.8-inch screen fills most of the front panel, and as a result the traditional home button is gone from the X. Instead users can swipe upwards to unlock the device and leave apps.

In terms of security, the Touch ID fingerprint scanner found in the home button has been replaced by Face ID, facial recognition technology that scans a user's face to unlock the device.

It works in daylight and at night Apple says.

The technology is also at work in Animoji, new animated emoji that users can animate using their own face, changing the expressions of the characters on screen, and sending them in messages.

The dual real cameras on the X - both 12-megapixel also both feature optical image stabilisation for the first time.

It will be available in two colours - space grey and silver - when it goes on sale on November 3, with prices starting at £999, the highest ever for an iPhone.