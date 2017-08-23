Teresa sings the blues about single life

One of the Province’s most exciting new comedians is set to take her one-woman show in the road this autumn after a sell-out performance at the Black Box in Belfast.

Teresa Livingstone’s show, Delighted, sees her deliver a powerful and hilarious tirade about the plight of the 30-something single lady - all whilst wearing skyscraper heels and sporting a ‘rats’ nest’ hair do.

The Belfast comedienne tells it how it is, and is set to have audiences in stitches with her witty songs lambasting the realities of smug, posh fellow females, diet clubs, men in bars, and being single.

The former music teacher has seen her career take off in the last year, with performances on two series of BBC NI sketch show Late Licence, opening the Blame Game Anniversary show at the Waterfront Hall, and performing in Brussels on Culture Night at the invitation of the Arts Council for Northern Ireland.

Her latest run of performances will take place over nine dates, at venues in Belfast, Londonderry, Armagh Strabane and Lisburn.

Speaking about the hilarious character she brings to life on stage through her comedy, she said: “My character is a 30-something woman who has just had it, and she’s not going to take anymore. She’s had too many smug women making her feel that her life is rubbish, too many bad nights out with unsolicited advances and too many knock backs in her career. So she’s going to sing about it.”

With a piano, a gin and the voice of a woman who has reached the point of no return, Teresa is ready to share her ‘delight’ at how life just isn’t going so well.

With hilarious songs like Cake and Wine, and Nice Ladies, no one escapes Teresa’s commentary.

“The humour in my songs seems to resonate with both men and women,” she added,

“The songs aren’t all girly and they aren’t anti-men. In fact, I actually give off a lot more about women,

“The new show will look at everything from managing stress to using Facebook to the difference between men and women on a night out.”

To find out more about Teresa, check out facebook.com/delightedforyou/. You can also find information here about her upcoming tour dates, and how to get tickets to this unmissable show.