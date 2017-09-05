Third baby is very good news, William tells well-wishers at policing conference

The Duke of Cambridge has shared his delight that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with the couple's third child.

Making his first public appearance since it was revealed he is to become a father again, William said: "It's very good news."

The Duke of Cambridge joins a breakout session with public and police professionals who have been affected by mental health challenges after addressing the National Mental Health and Policing Conference in Oxford

The Duke thanked well-wishers during a visit to the National Mental Health and Policing Conference in Oxford on Tuesday, where he addressed officers as the event's keynote speaker.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the royal couple were expecting their third child, after Kate was forced to pull out of forthcoming engagements because of severe morning sickness.

William was greeted by the Lord Mayor of Oxford, Jean Fooks, and Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood, who both congratulated him on the pregnancy.

Chief Constable of Dyfed Powys Police Mark Collins joked about the fortunate timing of Kensington Palace's announcement the previous day.

He said: "May I congratulate you and the Duchess of Cambridge on your wonderful news yesterday and may I personally thank you for saving the announcement for the day before the national conference."

The new royal baby will become the fifth in line to the throne when he or she is born, pushing Prince Harry into sixth place.

Bookmakers have already speculated about possible names, with Alice a leading favourite for a girl.

The announcement came as William and Kate's eldest son, Prince George, is expected to start his first term at school in Battersea, south-west London.

The Duke, who worked his final shift as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot this summer, addressed conference attendees on the importance of being open on issues of mental health.