Traditional French stone house up for auction

This modernised three-storey stone house is located on the edge of the small hamlet of Letrade a few minutes from the town of Chateauponsac in the Haute Vienne, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region in western France.

The property has been extensively renovated with new roof, floors, windows, kitchen, bathrooms, electrics and plumbing.

The living room with stove

It is decorated tastefully and to a high standard internally with exposed beams and externally the property has been repointed.

The property boasts a large lounge with fireplace and wood burning stove, a modern kitchen with dining space, utility room and access to the rear yard.

On the first floor are two bedrooms and bathroom with a further two bedrooms and shower room on the upper floor. There is satellite TV for UK Channels and the property is being sold fully furnished.

The central heating is provided by the wood burning stove in the lounge.

The spacious kitchen

Attached is a large barn circa 30m x 10m which has conversion plans drawn for a five-bed/ensuite with large ground floor living-kitchen area and feature full height picture window overlooking the rear yard. The barn can be accessed from the main house.

There is a lean to garage attached to the barn and there are paddocks attached to the folio. The property has two wells, one of which is believed to date back to Roman times and another well is within the attached garage.

Letrade is 30 minutes from the city of Limoges and its airport with direct flights from a number of UK airports.

The area is close to a number of attractions including, just 10 minutes away, St Pardoux recreation lakes with beach and swimming, and Parcour climbing adventure park.

One of the bedrooms

In the locality there are numerous trails for walking and cycling, as well as fishing lakes and rivers and outdoor swimming pool in Chateauponsac.