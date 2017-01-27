Travel late deals

FUERTEVENTURA: Jandia, 4 star Barcelo Jandia Playa, 7 nights half board departing from Belfast International on February 12 2017. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BLANCA:Benidorm, 3 star plus Avenida Hotel, 7 nights full board departing from Belfast International on February 4 2017. Price: £329 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

ALICANTE CITY: 4 star Hotel Albahia, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on February 17 2017. Price: £169 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

LONDONDERRY: Country House Escape, Beech Hill Country House Hotel, from £99pps. Revitalise yourself by taking a luxurious two-night short break at the four-star hotel. Amble through 32 acres of woodland and landscaped gardens, enjoy a gourmet evening meal on an evening of your choice in the award winning Ardmore restaurant and breakfast on both mornings. To book call 028 (71) 349279

BELFAST: Sunday Duvet Day, Clayton Hotel, from £99 per room (two people sharing). Offer includes Sunday overnight accommodation, complimentary movie, pizza and popcorn as well as late check out on Monday. Pre booking essential. To book call 028 (90) 32 8511

CO DOWN: Valentine’s Sensation, Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, from £230 per room. Package includes one night’s luxurious accommodation, glass of Prosecco on arrival, a romantic dinner for two in the Oak Restaurant, full Irish breakfast in the morning and a Hastings Love Duck. Pre booking essential. Valid from Friday 10 February - Tuesday 14 February. To book call 028 (43) 721066

TENERIFE: Punta del Rey, Las Caletillas, 3 Star, All Inclusive, 4nights, from £399pps, from Belfast, February 3. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

BENIDORM: Belfast to Alicante, Gala Placidia, Benidorm, 3 Star, Half Board, 4nights. from £319pps, from Belfast, February 7. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

MALDIVES: Red Savannah (www.redsavannah.com; 01242 787 800) offers a seven-night stay at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa (B&B) from £13,994 per family (four sharing). Includes flights from Heathrow to Male Airport, flying with Emirates via Dubai, return domestic flights and speedboat transfers. Valid for travel July 1 - August 31.

KOH SAMUI: Southall Travel (www.southalltravel.co.uk; 020 8705 0086) offers two weeks at the four-star Weekender Resort and Spa (B&B) from £879pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Birmingham on Feb 15.

MADEIRA: Teletext Holidays (www.teletextholidays.co.uk; 020 3001 0682) offers seven nights at the four-star Alto Lido Hotel (B&B) from £165pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick on February 3.

LA PALMA: Dealchecker (www.dealchecker.co.uk) offers a seven-night holiday with Thomson at La Palma & Teneguia Princess hotel (all inclusive) from £579pp (two sharing). Includes transfers and flights from Manchester on April 27. Book by February 15.

JAMAICA: Carrier (www.carrier.co.uk; 0161 492 1354) offers seven nights at Jamaica Inn (room only) from £2,660pp (two sharing), saving up to £670. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick. Valid for travel March 1 - April 22.

ABU DHABI: Travel Republic (www.travelrepublic.co.uk; 020 8974 7200) offers three nights at Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel (room only) from £374pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Heathrow on March 6.

PHUKET: Destinology (www.destinology.co.uk; 01204 824 619) offers seven nights at Paresa Resort Phuket (B&B) from £2,949 p/adult and £659 p/child (four sharing) - saving up to £2,175 per family. Includes flights from London on February 12. Book by February 10.

THAILAND: Tropical Sky (www.tropicalsky.co.uk; 01342 886 941) offers seven nights at the four-star Khao Lak Merlin Resort (B&B) from £599pp (two sharing) - saving £350 per person (37%). Includes transfers and flights from London. Valid for travel May 1 - June 30. Book by February 28.

CYPRUS: Teletext Holidays (www.teletextholidays.co.uk; 020 3001 0682) offers seven nights at the five-star King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort (all-inclusive) from £259pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Luton on February 6.

FUNCHAL: Travel Republic (www.travelrepublic.co.uk; 020 8974 7200) offers seven nights at Pestana Carlton Madeira Ocean Resort Hotel (B&B) from £378pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Edinburgh on March 14.

