Autumn sunshine breaks and getaways a little closer to home

MENORCA: Son Parc, 2 star plus Sol Parc, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 11 2017. Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

COSTA BRAVA: Lloret De Mar - Girona, 3 star Apartments Bolero Park, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 15 2017. Price: £389 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

ALICANTE: 3 star Daniya Alicante, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on September 15 2017. Price: £289 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

COSTA BLANCA: Calpe, Villa Buenavista 8H, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 2 2017. Price: £429 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

BELFAST: Titanic Belfast Package & Dinner, Malone Lodge, Belfast from £139 per couple

Enjoy an overnight break at this four-star accommodation located in the bustling Queen’s Quarter area of Belfast, with entrance tickets to the world-famous Titanic Belfast exhibition. Package includes an overnight stay in a classic double or twin room, a two-course evening meal, full Irish breakfast and entrance tickets to the Titanic Belfast Exhibition. This offer is available until September 30.

Co TYRONE: Stay a little longer package, Grange Lodge Hotel, from £48.50 per person per night

This lovely Georgian country house, with over three acres of well-manicured gardens and being family run, recreates for guests an aura of peaceful and gracious living from a bygone era. The four-star accommodation has also become well known over the past 15 years for its highly acclaimed ‘Cook With Norah’ cookery sessions. Package offers a saving of £12 per room on the second night. Offer available until December 15.

Co LONDONDERRY: Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Walsh’s Hotel, Maghera from £119 per couple

This three-star hotel is situated in the town of Maghera at the foot of the Sperrin Mountains and within a one-hour drive of both Belfast and Derry~Londonderry. Offer includes one night bed & breakfast, an evening meal for two and tickets to Seamus Heaney HomePlace, where you can begin your journey through the life and literature of the poet and Nobel Laureate. Offer available until September 30.

IBIZA: From Belfast, Sepetember 17, Fiesta Tanit Hotel, 4 Star, Cala Gracio, AI, 7 nights, £629pp, To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, September 28, Lanzasur Splash Resort, 3 Star, Playa Blanca, AI, 7 nights, £509pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, September 19, Globales Mimosa, 3 Star, Palma Nova, AI,7 nights, £559pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, October 21, Hotel Princesa, 3 Star, Benidorm, AI,7 nights, £659pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

TENERIFE: From Belfast, Sepetember 24, Labranda Oasis Mango, 3 Star, Los Cristianos, SC, 7 nights, £439pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

CROATIA: From Belfast, October 1, Lero Hotel, 4 Star, Dubrovnik,B&B, 7 nights, £909pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

CRUISE: October 1, Belfast to Costa del sol, “Continental Coasts | Thomson Celebration, Decks 3/4 Inside Cabin ,FB, 7 nights, £769pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop