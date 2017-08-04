Enjoy a ‘steak-cation’ at home or some late summer sun

BELFAST: Park Avenue Hotel: Steak-Cation, from £75pps

Book a great value overnight stay in a Standard Charming Room on a B&B basis. As part of this package enjoy a choice of rib-eye or sirloin steak dinner with all the trimmings and a glass of house wine in Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill. This four-star independent hotel is two miles from the heart of the city and close to the SSE Arena, Titanic Quarter and Stormont Buildings. This is an ongoing offer, subject to availability.

CO LONDONDERRY: Waterfoot Cottage: October Special Breaks, Magherafelt from £300

Book any three-night package at this four-star cottage accommodation for only £300 and enjoy a fourth night free. Situated three miles from Magherafelt and a 15 minute drive from the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Waterfoot Cottage is only an hour’s drive from all major tourist attractions. Valid for all bookings for October 2017. Subject to cottage availability. Book direct by phone on 02879650833 quoting Discover NI.

CO TYRONE: Silverbirch Hotel: Girlie Escape, from £60pp

Escape with the girls and enjoy an overnight stay at this three-star hotel. Package includes an overnight stay, full Irish breakfast, a pre-dinner cocktail and dinner in the stylish surrounding of Barreta Bar & Grill. With an ideal location in the heart of the North West, there’s plenty to see and do a short drive away including the Ulster American Folk Park, Gortin Glen Forest Park and Todds Leap. Minimum numbers of 8. Subject to availability. Offer available until November 30.

TENERIFE: Playa De La Arena, 3 star Arena Suites Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 15 2017. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE CITY: 3 star Daniya Alicante, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on August 21 2017. Price: £329 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

MAJORCA: Pollensa, Villa Magdalena, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 28 2017. Price: £629 per person based on 6 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MENORCA: From Belfast, September 20, Globales Apartamentos Binimar, 3 Star, Cala’n Forcat, All Inclusive, 7 nights, £519pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, September 28, Blue bay Lanzarote, Costa Teguise, 3 Star, All Inclusive, 7 nights, £569pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

BULGARIA: From Belfast, September 18, Grand Hotel Sunny Beach, 3 Star, Sunny Beach, All Inclusive, 7 nights, £479pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

COSTA DORADA: From Belfast, September 15, Inter Apts, Salou, 2 Star, SC, 7 nights, £489pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

TENERIFE: From Belfast, September 17, Parque Vacacional Eden, 3 Star, Puerto De La Cruz, B&B, 7 nights, £379pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, September 16, Rocomar , Palalavaca, 3 Star,Self-Catering, 7 nights, £369pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, September 9, Apartments Ambar Beach, 3 Star, Calpe, Self-Catering, 10 nights, £1059pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CRUISE: Belfast to Costa Del Sol, October 1, Thomson Celebration - Continental Coasts, 3/4 Inside, Full Board, 7 nights, £739pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.