Enjoy a week in Dubrovnik or a mini-break in Palma, Majorca

Check out these late deals

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALGARVE: Alvor, 3 star Club Alvorferias, 7 nights self catering departing from Belfast International on April 10 2017. Price: £329 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PALMA CITY: 3 star Palladium, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 13 2017. Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, April 4, Cinco Plazas, Puerto Del Carmen, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £499pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

Majorca: From Belfast, April 11, Globales Pioniero Santa Ponsa, Santa Ponsa, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £559pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

COSTA DEL SOL: From Belfast, Cortijo Blanco, San Pedro De Alcantara, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £599pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

CO ANTRIM: May Weekend Special, Marine Hotel Ballycastle, from £129 per couple. The three-star Marine Hotel is situated only a stone’s throw away from one of the North Coast’s golden beaches set in a prime location overlooking the picturesque marina and harbour and a short walk from Bonamargy Friary in the friendly seaside town of Ballycastle. Enjoy an overnight weekend stay with full breakfast and a two-course evening meal from £129 per couple. Enjoy a trip to Bushmills Distillery using a discount voucher available from reception and take in the world famous sights along the Causeway Coast. Subject to availability. Valid May 5 – 27 . To book call (028) 207 62222

CO TYRONE: Spa and Stay for Two, Silverbirch Hotel, from £165pps. Enjoy a two-night stay with full Irish breakfast each morning, bottle of prosecco in your room on arrival, a three-course evening meal in the Barreta Bar & Grill on the evening of your choice as well as a thirty-minute Lavender Health Spa experience. Valid May 8 – 10. Subject to availability. To book call (028) 82 242520

BELFAST: Family Easter Break, Malone Lodge Hotel, from £139 per night. Indulge in two nights’ accommodation in either a family room or two bedroom apartment with full Irish breakfast each morning, Easter activity pack and egg for the kids and a family fun day Sunday lunch with face painting and balloon modelling. Valid 14 – 17 April. Subject to availability. To book call (028) 90 38 8000

BARCELONA: Opodo (www.opodo.co.uk; 0871 2777 736) offers three nights at the three-star Barcelona Fira Travelodge (room only) from £308pp (two sharing) - saving £116 (27%). Includes flights from Luton on May 27 (returning to Stansted).

ORLANDO: Airtours (www.airtours.co.uk; 0844 412 5970) offers 11 nights at the three star Seralago Hotel & Suites (room only) from £399pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on April 22.

BRUSSELS: eDreams (www.eDreams.co.uk; 0871 2777 724) offers three nights at the four-star Radisson RED (room only) from £128pp (two sharing) - saving £59 (31%). Includes flights from Manchester on May 19.

ABU DHABI: Away Holidays (www.awayholidays.co.uk; 020 8705 0107) offers seven nights at the five-star Beach Rotana Hotel and Towers (B&B) from £738pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Glasgow on April 13.

CYPRUS: On The Beach (www.onthebeach.co.uk; 0871 474 3000) offers seven nights at the three-star Mandalena Hotel Apartments (self-catering) from £283pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Liverpool on April 15.