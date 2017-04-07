Enjoy an Easter break at home or abroad with these great offers

Late deals

COSTA DEL SOL: From Belfast, April 16, Cortijo Blanco, San Pedro De Alcantara, 3 Star, AI, 7 nights from £659pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

IBIZA: From Belfast, May 22, Invisa Hotel Ereso, Es Cana, 3 Star, AI, 7 nights from £379pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CO ANTRIM: Hallmount Cottage, Co. Antrim, from £300. This traditional 18th century rural cottage is set in the quiet, peaceful countryside yet only ten minutes away from Belfast. The homely two-bedroom cottage has an open fire, so you can spend time indoors, reading a book from the library, or outdoors enjoying the BBQ after spring walks around the nearby Giant’s Ring. Offer is valid for 2 or 3 people from April 29 – May 6 (normally £325). To book call 02890 693507.

C0 FERMANAGH: Suite treat, Manor House Country Hotel, from £50pps. Package includes one night stay in a junior suite overlooking Lough Erne including full Irish breakfast in Belleek Restaurant and complimentary chocolates in your room on arrival. Valid until April 30. To book call 02868 622200.

C0 LONDONDERRY: Legenderry golf break, Everglades Hotel, from £123pps. Enjoy one night’s B&B with golf at nearby Castlerock Golf Club, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with beautiful views along the Causeway Coast. Valid until October. To book call 028 (71) 321066.

ALICANTE CITY: three nights from £359 per person in the 4-star NH Alicante. Fly from Belfast International on April 14 (Good Friday) for three romantic nights in this modern, stylish hotel with bright guestrooms and a range of amenities including a rooftop pool, gym, whirlpool and sauna. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2holidays.com.

PALMA: CIty – three nights from £429 per person at the 4-star Hotel Continental, April 20. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2holidays.com.

ROME: Teletext Holidays (www.teletextholidays.co.uk; 020 3001 0682) offers two nights at the four-star Hotel Pineta Palace (B&B) from £119pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Luton on April 23.

TIGNES, FRANCE: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers seven nights at the four diamond Chalet Camille (chalet board) from £599pp (two sharing) - saving £230pp. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick to Geneva on April 15.

AUSTRIA: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers seven nights at the four diamond Chalet Hotel St Christoph (chalet board) in St Christoph from £479pp (two sharing) - saving £299pp. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick to Innsbruck on April 15.

TENERIFE: Monarch Holidays (www.monarch.co.uk/holidays; 0333 777 4740) offers seven nights at the four-star Parque Santiago III & IV (self-catering) from £529pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on April 12.

MED CRUISE: Cruise1st (www.cruise1st.co.uk; 0800 953 4963) offers a seven-night cruise on MSC Preziosa (full-board) to Spain, France and Italy from £499pp (two sharing). Includes a two-night stay in Barcelona and flights from a choice of UK airports on October 17.

AEGEAN CRUISE: Planet Cruise (www.planetcruise.co.uk; 0808 278 8504) offers a seven-night cruise onboard Thomson Spirit (full-board) from £579pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick, Glasgow or Edinburgh on April 12.

TURKEY: Thomas Cook (www.thomascook.com; 0844 412 5970) offers seven nights at the four-star SunConnect Grand Ideal Premium (all-inclusive) in Dalaman from £325pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on April 25.

BORNEO: Turquoise Holidays (www.turquoiseholidays.co.uk; 01494 678 400) offers seven nights at the Gaya Island Resort (B&B) from £1040 per couple - saving up to £395. Includes transfers and flights from Heathrow. Valid for travel April 17 - June 30. Book by April 30.

ORLANDO, USA: Airtours (www.airtours.co.uk; 0844 412 5970) offers eleven nights at the three-star Seralago Hotel & Suites (room only) from £399pp (two sharing) - saving £480 (55%). Includes transfers and flights from Manchester on April 22.

LANZAROTE: Thomas Cook (www.thomascook.com; 0844 412 5970) offers 10 nights at the four-star SENTIDO Aequora Lanzarote (all inclusive) from £685pp (two sharing). Includes flights from East Midlands on April 24.

