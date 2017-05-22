Flights for Christmas shopping trips to Prague and Vienna launched TODAY

Two dedicated Christmas market trips from Belfast International Airport to Prague and Vienna have been launched.

Christmas has arrived early for Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks who have just announced their high level of Festive Spirit in Belfast.

Vienna Christmas market

The two trips see the return of the popular dedicated Christmas market trips from Belfast International. The popular trips have been complete sell-outs from Belfast previously, and both trips from Belfast are perfectly timed for the weekend, with flights departing on Friday and returning on a Sunday.

Customers leaving from Belfast International Airport can take their Christmas pick from flights heading to Prague from 1-3 December and Vienna from 8-10 December 2017.

Flight options are available from £169 return or customers can book their flight and hotel together with Jet2CityBreaks from £249, secured now for a low £60 per person deposit.

The announcement comes less than a month after Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced its biggest ever summer flights and holidays programme for Summer 18 from Belfast International Airport, with EIGHT BRAND NEW destinations and a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft added to the fleet to support a phenomenal 39% increase in capacity.

Steve Heapy, CEO, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Our Christmas market breaks are always extremely popular and we are delighted to be able to offer customers access to festive Christmas markets in Prague and Vienna from Belfast International. Our dedicated Christmas market trips have sold out previously and we anticipate the same success from Belfast this year, so we encourage customers to book sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. There is no better pre-Christmas treat than experiencing the magic and beauty of a European city like Vienna or Prague.”

Vienna - Christmas Markets are a well-established Austrian tradition and nowhere is this typified as strongly as the stunning city of Vienna. The capital hosts over 20 Christmas markets, with the 'December Market', dating back to 1294, regarded by many as the forerunner to the Christmas Market. A visit here is guaranteed to bring out everyone’s inner child with fairytale scenes, animals and the special Christkindl Express!

Prague - A Christmas Market in Prague is an exceptional experience and takes place in the Old Town Square and in Wenceslas Square – named after the festive ‘Good King’. There are several Christmas Markets in Prague, the main ones are found at Staromestské námestí (Old Town Square) and at Wenceslas Square, with a smaller market at Christmas Market námestí Míru. Bringing you all the atmosphere of Central Europe in one easily explored city, the Czech capital joins the dots between ancient castles, Gothic churches and Soviet structures. Add in Czech beer and Prague’s famously buzzing nightlife scene, and get ready to let the good times flow this Christmas.